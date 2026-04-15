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  • BREAKING: Gunfire Reported At Another Turkey School, CCTV Footage Shows 2 Being Taken To Hospital In Ambulance

BREAKING: Gunfire Reported At Another Turkey School, CCTV Footage Shows 2 Being Taken To Hospital In Ambulance

Turkish media reports say authorities have sent police and ambulances to a school in southeastern Turkey after gunfire was heard there.

Associated Press Television News
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ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish media reports say authorities have sent police and ambulances to a school in southeastern Turkey after gunfire was heard there.

Video footage from the scene showed at least two people being put into ambulances outside the middle school in Kahramanmaras province.

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A day earlier, 16 people, mostly students, were wounded when a former student opened fire at a high school in nearby Sanliurfa province.

Published By :
Deepti Verma
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