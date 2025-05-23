BREAKING: Harvard University Sues Trump Administration Over Ban On Enrolling Foreign Students

Harvard claims the administration’s move would have an “immediate and devastating effect” on more than 7,000 international students | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Harvard University filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday over a new policy that bars foreign students from remaining in the U.S. if their courses are moved entirely online. The university argues the policy is unconstitutional and a politically motivated punishment for institutions defying the White House.

‘Ban Threatens 7,000 Visa Holders’

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, Harvard claims the administration’s move would have an “immediate and devastating effect” on more than 7,000 international students currently enrolled at the university.

“The government’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders,” the suit reads.