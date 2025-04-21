Homeland Secretary Robbed at D.C. Restaurant

New Delhi: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem fell victim to a purse snatching while dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, according to reports.

$3,000 in Cash, Passport Among Stolen Items

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security, the stolen purse contained approximately $3,000 in cash, which Secretary Noem had withdrawn to treat her family for dinner and Easter festivities.

The bag also held her passport, driver’s license, blank checks, makeup, keys, and prescription medication, said reports.

The U.S. Secret Service has reviewed security footage showing an unidentified white male wearing a medical mask allegedly stealing the purse, it added. The suspect remains at large.

Noem Responds at White House Event

Speaking briefly during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday morning, Secretary Noem confirmed the matter was “not resolved yet.”