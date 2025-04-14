BREAKING: Hungary Bans LGBTQ+ Public Events with New Constitutional Amendment

Budapest: Hungary's parliament has passed a constitutional amendment banning public events organised by LGBTQ+ communities. The amendment, proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition, was approved along party lines with 140 votes in favor and 21 against. This is the 15th amendment to Hungary's constitution since it was unilaterally authored by Orbán's government in 2011.

Hungary Bans LGBTQ Events

Key Provisions of the Amendment

The amendment codifies a ban on LGBTQ+ public events, including the annual Budapest Pride parade, which has historically drawn thousands of participants. It prioritizes children's rights to moral, physical, and spiritual development over other fundamental rights, such as the right to peaceful assembly. Critics argue that this provision is being used to justify restrictions on LGBTQ+ freedoms.

Additionally, the amendment allows for the suspension of citizenship for dual citizens deemed a threat to public order or national security. This has raised concerns about potential misuse of the law to target dissenting voices.

Public Reaction and Protests

The decision has been met with strong opposition from human rights organisations, legal experts, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Protests erupted outside the Hungarian parliament, with demonstrators condemning the amendment as a violation of basic human rights. Police intervened to remove protesters who had blockaded the entrance to the parliament building.

Critics have labeled the amendment as another step toward authoritarianism under Orbán's leadership, which has faced accusations of eroding democratic norms and targeting minority groups.