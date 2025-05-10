India-Pakistan War: US Secy of State Rubio Dials Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held an urgent call with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, after Pakistan launched a series of ballistic missiles at India, including one aimed at the national capital, New Delhi.

According to State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Rubio urged both India and Pakistan to de-escalate and offered US assistance in talks.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts," Bruce said in a statement.

According to diplomatic sources, the missile launches occurred shortly after the IMF executive board gave the green light for the immediate disbursement of $1 billion under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The approval had faced significant resistance from India, which warned the global lender that Pakistan might redirect the funds to support cross-border terrorism and military operations.