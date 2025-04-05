Indian National Stabbed to Death in Canada, Investigation Underway

Ottawa: An Indian national has been killed in Rockland, near Ottawa in Canada; the cops have taken the suspect into custody and a probe has been launched to get to the reason behind the murder.

Indian National Killed in Canada, Suspect in Police Custody

A stabbing incident has been reported in Clarence-Rockland, about 40 kilometres east of Downtown Ottawa in Canada and an Indian national has been killed. As per local media reports, the incident happened in the afternoon near Lalonde Street. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has also increased police surveillance in the area to ensure such an incident is not repeated and the residents of the areas are safe.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has condoled the death of the Indian National in a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The post reads, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa, due to stabbing. Police has stated a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin.”