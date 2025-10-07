BREAKING: Indian Student Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For Russia

New Delhi: A 22-year-old Indian student from Gujarat's Morbi district has been reportedly captured by Ukrainian troops. The Indian student, identified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, was reportedly fighting on behalf of Russia when he was captured by the Ukrainian soldiers. After being captured, Majoti shared his ordeal, recounting the time when he came to Russia to pursue his studies, but he was sentenced to seven years in prison on drug-related charges.

The desperate student signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to avoid further punishment, hoping to escape once deployed to the front.

According to the Ukrainian military, Majoti spent 16 days at a training area, where he was taught only how to shoot an assault rifle and throw grenades. On October 1, he was sent on his first combat mission, where he spent three days. However, after a conflict with his commander, Majoti ran away and surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

In a video statement, Majoti expressed his desperation, saying, "I don't want to go back to Russia. There's no truth there. I'd rather serve time in prison here. And if possible, please send me home to India." His plea outlines the dire circumstances faced by foreign nationals who find themselves caught up in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The incident has raised concerns about the recruitment of foreign nationals by Russia to fight in Ukraine. Many have been lured by promises of cash rewards and release from prison sentences, only to find themselves in the midst of a brutal conflict. The Ukrainian military has reported capturing several foreign nationals, including citizens of Central Asian countries, Nepal, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Yemen.