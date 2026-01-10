BREAKING: Indonesia Shaken By 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Strong Tremors Felt In Tobelo

Tobelo: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has struck Indonesia's Tobelo, triggering a panic-like situation in the city. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of around 51.6 km, has reportedly injured at least 3 people and damaged a few buildings, including houses, places of worship, and a health facility. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km from Sumenep Regency's Kalianget, and the tremors were felt strongly in the surrounding areas.

According to the reports, the Indonesian authorities are still gathering data and carrying out emergency response operations, with reports of power breakdowns in the Gayam district. As per experts, Indonesia is prone to seismic activity, experiencing frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Reportedly, the earthquake has caused damage to infrastructure, with reports of destroyed buildings, damaged roads, and disrupted power supply. The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) has confirmed that 3 people have been injured, and rescue teams are working to assess the full extent of the damage.

The Indonesian government has mobilised emergency response teams to the affected areas, providing aid and assistance to those in need. The concerned agencies and departments of Indonesia are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow evacuation orders, as aftershocks continue to rumble through the region.

An official of the Indonesian government stated, "We are still gathering data and carrying out emergency response operations……The priority is to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake."

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.