Breaking: Iran and Russia To Sign Nuclear Power Plant Cooperation Deal

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami announced the agreement during his Moscow visit, confirming Iran's participation in Russia's 'World Atom Week' exhibition, Reuters reported.

Mohammad Eslami, who is also the head of Iran's atomic energy organisation, has arrived in Moscow for talks, Iranian state-run media said on Monday, as the U.N. considers whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme, Reuters said.

On Friday, the 15-member U.N. Security Council rejected a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Tehran, a move backed by Russia and China, and who oppose efforts by Britain, France and Germany to reimpose U.N. sanctions.