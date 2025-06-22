BREAKING: Iran Warns of ‘Unlimited Response’ If Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Is Targeted

New Delhi: As tensions between Iran and the United States escalate following recent airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities, a senior Iranian official has warned of a severe and “unlimited” response if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is targeted, as per Reuters report.

In an interview with Reuters, the official said, “Any move to target Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would shut the door to any deal or negotiation and would prompt an unlimited response.”

“For Iran, such an act would be seen as crossing all red lines and would justify an unlimited and unrestricted response,” the official added, indicating the seriousness with which Tehran views any threats to its top leadership.

Iran Slams US for ‘Brutal Military Aggression’

In a strongly worded statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the United States of launching a brutal military attack on what it called a “peaceful nuclear facility” and described the strikes as a violation of international norms.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the United States’ brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facility. It is an outrageous, grave and unprecedented violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” the statement read.

The Iranian government held Washington fully responsible for the consequences of its actions. “The war-mongering and lawless administration in Washington is solely and fully responsible for the dangerous consequences and far-reaching implications of its act of aggression. The US military attack on territorial integrity and national sovereignty of a UN member state, carried out in collusion with the genocidal Israeli regime, has once again revealed the US hostility towards the peace-seeking people of Iran,” the statement added.

It also made clear that Tehran would not step back on issues of sovereignty.

“We never compromise over independence and sovereignty. The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, and its people,” the statement concluded.