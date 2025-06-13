Iran Withdraws From Nuclear Talks With US After Israel Bombs Critical Installations In Tehran

World News: Iran withdraws from nuclear talks with US after Israel bombs critical military installations in Tehran.

Iran Withdraws From Nuclear Talks With US After Israeli Strikes

Israeli Air Force continues to patrol Middle Eastern airspace in an effort to intercept drones launched from Iran toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a social media post that reads, "Iran is a global threat. Israel is not the end goal, it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act."

US President Donald Trump had earlier said, “I gave Iran chance after chance!” to reach a nuclear agreement, following Israel’s continuous military strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations.

Iranian Military General's Death Confirmed

Amir Ali Hajizadeh senior chain of command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Air Force eliminated by IDF in an operation. Along with Hajizadeh, Commander of the UAV Force of the IRGC’s Air Force Taher-pour and Commander of the Aerial Command of the IRGC’s Air Force Davoud Shaykhian, were also eliminated.