IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed in US-Israeli Strikes

The head of intelligence of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Majid Khademi, was killed in a wave of US-Israeli strikes targeting Tehran early Monday, according to Iranian state media.

The IRGC confirmed his death, stating that Khademi was killed in an attack carried out at dawn, as multiple airstrikes hit areas in and around the Iranian capital.

Airstrikes hit Tehran, explosions reported

Explosions were reported across Tehran as low-flying jets struck several locations, including residential areas.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising near Azadi Square, with one strike reportedly hitting near the Sharif University of Technology. Iranian media reported that the attacks resulted in the deaths of more than 25 people.

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The Revolutionary Guards directly blamed the United States and Israel for the strike that killed Khademi, though no specific location details were disclosed.

The killing marks a significant escalation, as Majid Khademi was appointed to the role just recently, replacing the previous head who was also killed by Israel.

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In response, Iran launched missile attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf nations.

Strikes were reported in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, where at least two people were killed. Meanwhile, countries, including Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, activated air defence systems to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

Tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz

The escalation comes amid growing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route.

Trump has at times demanded that Iran reopen the strait or face a significant escalation in bombing from the U.S. while at other times said it was not up to Washington to force the waterway open or even that the war could end without it being reopened.

He has also given multiple deadlines to Iran on the issue, and after the threat he posted Sunday he later posted a single line saying “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” It was not clear whether that meant he had extended the deadline another day.

Tehran has shown no signs of backing down off of its stranglehold on shipping through the strait, which was fully open before Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28 to start the war.

Following Trump’s expletive-laced posts on Easter Sunday, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called the threats of targeting Iran’s infrastructure “reckless.”

“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” Qalibaf wrote on X. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose to $109 in early Monday spot trading, some 50% higher than it was when the war started.

Iran has let some vessels through the strait since the war began, but none belonging to the U.S., Israel or countries perceived as helping them. Some have paid Iran for passage and the overall flow of traffic is down more than 90% over the same period last year.

Ceasefire proposal under consideration

Amid escalating violence, a diplomatic push is underway to halt hostilities.

A proposal backed by mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey has been shared with both Iran and the United States. The plan includes an immediate ceasefire followed by a 45-day negotiation period and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, neither side has formally responded, and uncertainty remains over whether the proposal will gain traction.

War’s death toll in the thousands

More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began, but its government has not updated the toll for days.

In Lebanon, which Israel has invaded by ground, more than 1,400 people have been killed and more than 1 million people have been displaced. Eleven Israeli soldiers have died there while targeting Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants.