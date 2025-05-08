Jaish Terrorist and Mastermind of IC-814 Abdul Rauf Azhar Killed in Operation Sindoor | Image: X

Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces eliminated Abdul Rauf Azhar, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, during a series of precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan ’s Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday morning.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, a globally designated terrorist and the mastermind behind the 1999 IC-814 Air India hijacking, was killed as Indian missiles targeted JeM’s launch pads and headquarters in Bahawalpur, a known terror hub in southern Punjab, Pakistan.

India Hits Back Hard: Ten Azhar Family Members Dead in Strikes

The attack, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 Indian lives, resulted in the deaths of 10 members of Masood Azhar’s family.

While Masood Azhar himself was critically injured during the targeted bombing of JeM’s Bahawalpur base.

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar?

Abdul Rauf Azhar was one of the wanted terrorists in India, with a long record of orchestrating attacks on Indian soil:

Mastermind of the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, which led to the release of his brother Masood Azhar from an Indian jail.

Senior commander in both Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Directly involved in planning terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and financing cross-border terrorism.

He was sanctioned under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267*and had been under close watch by global intelligence agencies for decades.

Operation Sindoor

Launched between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM, Operation Sindoor was a coordinated missile and drone assault on terror launch pads in Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Barnala, and other known terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK.