Published 21:37 IST, January 6th 2025
Anti-India Stance Boomerangs: Justin Trudeau Resigns as Canada PM; Liberals to Elect New Leader
Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Ottawa: Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation, stepping down as both the leader of the Liberal Party and the country's Prime Minister. The announcement, long anticipated, came after mounting pressure for him to step down from his position. Trudeau faced widespread criticism over various issues, including the baseless allegations against India on Nijjar's killing and skyrocketing costs of food and housing. "...I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process..," said Trudeau.
Updated 21:50 IST, January 6th 2025