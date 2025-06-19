‘Khamenei Modern Day Hitler, Shouldn’t Continue To Exist’: Israel’s Defence Minister

New Delhi: Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a scathing warning on Thursday, declaring that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “shouldn’t continue to exist” after an Iranian missile strike hit Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The strike, part of a larger barrage launched by Iran, ignited a fire at the hospital and left many people injured.

Speaking to reporters in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Katz blamed Khamenei directly for the assault. “Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. A dictator like Khamenei... cannot continue to exist,” Katz said.

He added that the Israeli military has been instructed accordingly:

“The IDF has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Katz’s fury, posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“This morning, Iran’s terrorist dictators fired missiles at Soroka Hospital… and at civilians in the centre of the country. We will make the tyrants in Tehran pay a heavy price.”

The early-morning missile barrage, which included dozens of Iranian ballistic missiles, reportedly caused a fire at the hospital and damaged surrounding civilian infrastructure. Additional strikes were reported near Tel Aviv, further escalating fears among the Israeli public.

In contrast, Iran claimed its missiles were aimed at an Israeli military and intelligence facility, not a hospital. Tehran has yet to acknowledge civilian injuries.

This latest flare-up comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, now in their seventh consecutive day of deadly exchanges.