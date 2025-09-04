Lisbon's Historic Funicular Streetcar Crash Claims 15 Lives, Injures 18

Lisbon: At least 15 were killed and 18 others were injured in a deadly streetcar derailment in Lisbon's historic centre, one of the city's deadliest accidents in recent years. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, left the entire locality in shock. The emergency services officials have confirmed 15 fatalities so far.

According to reports, the Gloria Funicular, a famous tourist attraction and iconic symbol of Lisbon, derailed and crashed into a building, causing massive destruction. As per the reports, the streetcar's yellow car flipped on its side and was reduced to wreckage. "It crashed into a building with brutal force and fell apart like a cardboard box," said the locals, who were near the accident site.

The officials stated that the emergency services responded immediately, deploying 62 rescue workers and 22 vehicles to the site. The rescue operation was led by Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas, who was present at the scene overseeing the efforts. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with nine reported to be in serious condition.

The cause of the derailment is still unknown, but initial reports suggested a snapped cable may have contributed to the accident.

The law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy. The police are trying to ascertain whether any safety protocols were breached and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his deep regret over the incident, offering condolences to the families affected and hoping for a swift clarification of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the incident raised questions about Lisbon's infrastructure and transportation systems. The city's historic funiculars, including the Gloria Funicular, are known for their rich cultural heritage and attract millions of tourists each year.