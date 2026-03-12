Updated 12 March 2026 at 14:11 IST
Breaking: Loud Blasts Rock Downtown Dubai as Iran Strikes Gulf Targets
New Delhi: Explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, including one very loud blast, as Iran continued its campaign against the Gulf in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks.
The city-state also reported a "minor drone incident" in its al-Badaa neighbourhood, stating that no one was injured.
12 March 2026 at 14:11 IST