Breaking: Loud Blasts Rock Downtown Dubai as Iran Strikes Gulf Targets

Updated 12 March 2026 at 14:11 IST

Vanshika Punera
New Delhi: Explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, including one very loud blast, as Iran continued its campaign against the Gulf in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks.

The city-state also reported a "minor drone incident" in its al-Badaa neighbourhood, stating that no one was injured. 
 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 12 March 2026 at 14:11 IST