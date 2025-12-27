Updated 27 December 2025 at 21:10 IST
BREAKING: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan
BREAKING: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan | Image: X
Taipei: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck off the coast of Yilan in Taiwan. According to reports, the level 4 shaking was felt in Taipei.
Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.
