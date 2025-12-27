Republic World
Updated 27 December 2025 at 21:10 IST

Abhishek Tiwari
BREAKING: Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan | Image: X

Taipei: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck off the coast of Yilan in Taiwan. According to reports, the level 4 shaking was felt in Taipei.

Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited. 

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 27 December 2025 at 21:10 IST