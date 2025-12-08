BREAKING: Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Tokyo: A massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted off the coast of Japan on Monday, triggering a tsunami warning. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), following the earthquake, waves as high as 3 metres were noticed, stirring a panic-like situation.

As per reports, a tsunami warning has been issued for multiple coastal areas after the earthquake shook the northern and eastern part of Japan, including the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate at around 11.15 pm local time.

