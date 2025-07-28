BREAKING: Mass Shooting Involving Police At Nevada's Casino Leaves Multiple Injured, Suspect Detained

Updated 28 July 2025 at 22:31 IST
New Delhi: Several people were injured on Monday in a police-involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, a popular casino and hotel in Reno, Nevada, according to authorities. A suspect has been taken into custody, though the exact circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
A spokesperson for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the incident involved law enforcement officers.
In a statement on social media, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said, “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong, but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation.”
Published 28 July 2025 at 22:12 IST