BREAKING: Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.5 Hits Mexico
Mexico City: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mexico on Friday, with tremors felt across the Southern and Central part of the country. According to the reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was near San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, which is close to the Pacific coast resort city of Acapulco. The earthquake was so massive that it interrupted the press briefing of President Claudia Sheinbaum.
Further details regarding the earthquake are awaited.
