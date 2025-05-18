BREAKING: Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into New York's Brooklyn Bridge, Several Injured

New York: A Mexican Navy sailing ship hit the famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday during a public event, causing damage to the ship and injuring some people.

The ship, named Cuauhtémoc, was sailing in the East River as part of a promotional tour when the top of its three tall masts struck the bridge. The masts broke and partially collapsed on impact.

The New York Fire Department confirmed that there were injuries, but did not share how many people were hurt or whether they were on the ship or the bridge.