Updated 2 March 2026 at 17:30 IST
2 Injured in Attack by Knife-Wielding Man in Scotland's Edinburgh
At least two people were injured after a man armed with a bladed weapon was reported in Edinburgh's Calder area, prompting a major police response, with authorities later confirming the disturbance had been contained and was not terror-related.
In a shocking incident, two people were injured on Monday morning after a man armed with a bladed weapon was reported in a residential area of Edinburgh, prompting a major response from Police Scotland.
The incident unfolded in the Calder area of west Edinburgh, where officers were alerted to reports of a man carrying a knife. Armed response units, including firearms officers, were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 am GMT as police moved to secure the neighbourhood.
Witnesses reported seeing the suspect roaming in the area and allegedly entering a residential building. However, these videos are not verified yet.
Disturbance contained, no terror link
Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy later confirmed that the disturbance had been contained and that there was no wider risk to the public. He also clarified that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
