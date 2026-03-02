2 Injured in Attack by Knife-Wielding Man in Scotland's Edinburgh

In a shocking incident, two people were injured on Monday morning after a man armed with a bladed weapon was reported in a residential area of Edinburgh, prompting a major response from Police Scotland.

The incident unfolded in the Calder area of west Edinburgh, where officers were alerted to reports of a man carrying a knife. Armed response units, including firearms officers, were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9 am GMT as police moved to secure the neighbourhood.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect roaming in the area and allegedly entering a residential building. However, these videos are not verified yet.

Disturbance contained, no terror link

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy later confirmed that the disturbance had been contained and that there was no wider risk to the public. He also clarified that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.