Car Bomb Blast Outside FC HQ in Quetta Kills 10, Injures 33; Emergency Declared at Hospitals

Powerful Explosion Near the FC Headquarters in Quetta, 10 Killed | Image: X

A deadly car bombing outside the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Quetta on Tuesday has left at least 10 people dead and 33 others injured, according to local officials.

CCTV footage shared on social media shows the moment a powerful explosion rocked the area, followed by chaos and gunfire.

The blast occurred in the insurgency-hit Balochistan province, where militant attacks are frequent.

Residents reported that the explosion was so loud it could be heard from several kilometers away.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

“An emergency has been declared at Quetta Civil Hospital, Balochistan Medical College Hospital, and the Trauma Centre,” said Mujeebur Rehman, Secretary of the Balochistan Health Department.

According to Dr. Waseem Baig, Media Coordinator of the Health Department, 19 injured people were brought to the Civil Hospital’s Emergency Department before being shifted to the Trauma Centre for further treatment.

Senior medical officials including Dr. Arbab Kamran and Dr. Hadi Kakar are overseeing the emergency response.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but authorities suspect the involvement of Baloch separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has previously targeted both civilians and security personnel in the region.