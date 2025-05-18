Top LeT Terrorist Saifullah Khalid, Mastermind of 3 Terror Attacks in India, Killed in Pakistan

Updated May 18th 2025, 18:23 IST
New Delhi: Razullah Nizamani, a key figure in Lashkar-E-Tayyaba and Jamaat, shot dead by unknown assailants near Matli Phalkara Chowk in Pakistan's Sindh on Sunday.
Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was the mastermind behind three major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 CRPF camp attack in Rampur, the 2005 Indian Science Congress assault in Bangalore, and the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. He had been operating from Nepal before relocating to Pakistan’s Sindh province.
The motive behind the assassination remains undetermined, and authorities have launched an investigation, with security forces tightening surveillance in the region.
Published May 18th 2025, 17:49 IST