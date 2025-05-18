Top LeT Terrorist Saifullah Khalid, Mastermind of 3 Terror Attacks in India, Killed in Pakistan

New Delhi: Razullah Nizamani, a key figure in Lashkar-E-Tayyaba and Jamaat, shot dead by unknown assailants near Matli Phalkara Chowk in Pakistan's Sindh on Sunday.

Lashkar-E-Tayyaba Leader Razullah Nizamani Shot Dead

Saifullah Khalid, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, was the mastermind behind three major terror attacks in India, including the 2001 CRPF camp attack in Rampur, the 2005 Indian Science Congress assault in Bangalore, and the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. He had been operating from Nepal before relocating to Pakistan’s Sindh province.