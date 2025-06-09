Huge Explosion On Singapore Cargo Ship Off Kerala Coast, Crew Members Suffer Injury, INS Surat Rushed In

Kochi: A huge explosion occurred under deck onboard a Singapore-based cargo vessel near Kerala coast. According to reports, four crew members are missing while 5 others are reportedly injured. At least 4 coast guards ships have been deployed in the fire fighting operation.

The explosion at the cargo ship was reported when the vessel was off the coast of Beypore in Kozhikode. The vessel is a Singapore-flagged container ship, 270 m long and with a draught of 12.5m, with LPC Colombo.

The vessel departed Colombo on June 7 with NPC Mumbai, 10 June, Indian Navy PRO informed.

Issuing a statement based on latest developments, Indian Coast Guard PRO said, “MV WAN HAI 503 on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva reported an explosion under deck in position 315, Kochi 130. 04 crew reported missing and 05 crew injured. The ship was carrying containerised cargo with a total crew of 22. CGDO on task diverted for assessment. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi & ICGS Sachet off Agatti diverted for assistance.”

Out of the 18 crew rescued so far, one is reported to have sustained serious injuries. The four members who are reportedly missing include two Taiwanese nationals, one each from Indonesia and Myanmar. However, a search operation to locate missing crew members is underway.