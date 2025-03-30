Another 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Crisis Deepens

Crisis deepens with another earthquake in Myanmar on Sunday | Image: X/Myanmar Earthquake

Myanmar Earthquake: A 5.1 magnitude shockwave has hit 13 miles northwest of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, on Sunday. This tremor follows the devastating 7.7 magnitude Earthquake that struck the region on Friday, leaving over 1,600 dead and thousands missing.

Another Earthquake Strikes Myanmar

The aftershock has further complicated rescue operations, which are already hindered by damaged infrastructure and communication networks. Emergency teams are racing against time to locate survivors amidst the rubble, while the death toll continues to rise.

Rescue efforts and international aid are being mobilised to help the growing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and nearby region.

India Sends Relief to Myanmar

India has sent relief materials, rescue teams and medical equipment in five military aircraft to Myanmar to help victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,600 people and injured nearly 3,000.

India mounted its relief mission -- named 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on Friday.

New Delhi dispatched relief materials, medicines, an 80-member search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and military field hospitals to Myanmar in three C-130J and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

A specialised rescue team from Indian Army's 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed to Myanmar, officials said.