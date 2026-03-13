Pakistan Bombs Fuel Depot Of Private Airline Kam Air Near Kandahar Airport

Pakistan Air Forces have struck the fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday.

In a post on X, he said that this company provides fuel materials for domestic airlines as well as for United Nations aircraft. Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of previously attacking the fuel storage of a national trader named Haji Khan Zadah.

Meanwhile Pakistan's military targeted various areas of the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province, near the Hypothetical Durand Line, with artillery fire, as per TOLO News. Four members of one family were killed, and three others were injured as a result of the shelling.

This comes amid an increasing exchange of airstrikes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line in February. Pakistan launched air strikes on Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, and other cities, as clashes escalate along the two countries' shared border.

On February 27, Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting Kabul and other Afghan cities. Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, declared an "open war," stating that Pakistan's "cup of patience has overflowed." He accused the Taliban of harbouring global terrorists and exporting militancy.

The Afghan Ministry of National Defence claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations along the Durand Line on February 26.

The Durand Line dispute and the Taliban's return to power in 2021 have fueled tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with frequent clashes reported.

In particular, Pakistan wants the Taliban to rein in armed groups such as the Pakistan Taliban, known by its acronym TTP, which it says Afghanistan is harbouring. The TTP emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and is separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but shares deep ideological, social and linguistic ties with the group, as per reports.

Armed attacks in Pakistan by the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which operates in the resource-rich Balochistan province, have surged in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have borne the brunt of the violence.