BREAKING | No Jail, No Fine: Trump Sentenced to Unconditional Discharge in Hush Money Case

New Delhi: US President-elect Donald Trump was sentenced to "unconditional discharge" in the hush money case, which means he will avoid jail time, fines, or probation.

Trump had been convicted the previous year for falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Despite the landmark conviction, Judge Juan M. Merchan issued a sentence without penalties, sparing Trump from jail, probation, or fines.

As the Republican leader prepares to take office on January 20, he becomes the first convicted felon to assume the US presidency. Prosecutors did not oppose the rare decision to grant an unconditional discharge.

The case, which had seen numerous attempts by Trump's legal team to delay proceedings, will now conclude without immediate consequences. Legal experts point out that while Trump avoids penalties for now, the conviction may still have political and reputational consequences during his presidency.

Trump had previously pleaded not guilty and vowed to appeal the guilty verdict. He fought vigorously to avoid appearing before a state-level judge just days before returning to the White House. However, the US Supreme Court denied Trump's last-minute request to halt the sentencing on Thursday.

This sentencing marks the conclusion of the first-ever criminal case brought against a sitting or former US president. Trump will be the first president to take office with a criminal conviction.