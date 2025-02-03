sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul Gandhi | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Delhi Polls | Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | Grammy Awards |

Published 15:37 IST, February 3rd 2025

BREAKING: One Dead After Gunfire at UN Office in Kabul

The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.
The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway. | Image: AP

Kabul: A person has been killed and another left injured after a shooting at a United Nations compound in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Monday.

The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway, the statement added.

Updated 15:41 IST, February 3rd 2025