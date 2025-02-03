Published 15:37 IST, February 3rd 2025
BREAKING: One Dead After Gunfire at UN Office in Kabul
The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway.
Kabul: A person has been killed and another left injured after a shooting at a United Nations compound in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Monday.
The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway, the statement added.
