ChatGPT Crashes as Millions Rush to Create Studio Ghibli Magic

ChatGPT down as users flock to AI platform to make Studio Ghibli images | Image: Republic World

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced outages for several users worldwide as demand skyrocketed for its new image generation feature, which allows users to create Studio Ghibli-style animated avatars. According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, 229 users reported issues with OpenAI services, with 59% of complaints specifically related to ChatGPT.

New AI Image Generator Overwhelms OpenAI Servers

The surge in activity came after OpenAI rolled out its most advanced image generator through an update to ChatGPT-4o.

The tool enables users to generate images inspired by the hand-drawn animation style of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, known for Oscar-winning films like Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron.

Sam Altman Acknowledges GPU Strain

As excitement over the feature grew, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admitted that the company’s infrastructure was struggling to keep up.

"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting," Altman said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on March 27.

To manage the load, OpenAI is temporarily implementing rate limits. "We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully, won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon," Altman added.

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation company known for its iconic hand-drawn animation. It was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

While the AI-generated Ghibli images have captivated users, several critics argue that the trend reduces Miyazaki’s artistry to an AI-generated aesthetic, overlooking the depth and craftsmanship of his work.

How to Create Ghibli Image On ChatGPT: Step-By-Step Guide

Open ChatGPT

Log in to your ChatGPT account via the website or app. Ensure you're using the latest version that supports image generation.

Describe Your Image

Describe Your Image Provide a detailed text prompt describing the scene, characters, mood, and lighting in the Studio Ghibli style. For example, "Generate a Studio Ghibli-style image of a Japanese riverside landscape with river and trees. The scene has a soft, golden light with dreamy details."

Request Image Generation

Submit your prompt and ask ChatGPT to generate the image. If the first attempt isn't perfect, refine your prompt by adding specific details like color tones, background elements, or character expressions.

Download Your Ghibli Image

Download Your Image Once you're satisfied with the generated image, download it to your device for use in creative projects, social media posts, or as wallpapers.

Tips for Best Results