BREAKING: Bangladesh Court Announces Death Sentence For Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: In a historic and explosive verdict, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity for her role in the brutal crackdown on student protesters during the 2024 uprising.

The tribunal held Hasina directly responsible for authorising lethal action, inciting violence and deploying state forces, including police, elite units and drone teams, against unarmed students.

Delivering its findings, the court said Hasina and the other accused “deserve the maximum punishment”, noting that instead of addressing student demands, the former PM “made hate speeches on social media” and ordered aggressive retaliation.

The tribunal added that Hasina issued instructions that protesters at Dhaka University who demonstrated against her rule were to be “killed”, with police allegedly shooting students at close range.

According to the judgment, Hasina and the then Home Minister acted jointly to orchestrate the violence. The court said senior police officials, including an Additional DIG, communicated explicit orders to use lethal weapons against student protesters. Investigators also told the tribunal that law enforcement agencies used drones and heavy weaponry during the suppression, actions the court classified as “systematic and targeted attacks” on civilians.

