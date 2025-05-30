BREAKING: Pakistan Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Ninth Tremor in May

Pakistan Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Ninth Tremor in May | Image: X

New Delhi: Pakistan witneseed yet another earthquake on Friday, as a 4.2 magnitude tremor struck the nation, the ninth seismic event recorded this month, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 1:37 PM IST at a depth of 180 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 32.57°N and longitude 69.82°E, as per an official update posted by NCS on X.

“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the post stated.

Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Pakistan

Just a day earlier, on May 29, Pakistan was struck by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a shallower depth of 10 km.

Earlier Earthquakes this month include:

May 27 – 4.2 magnitude in Faisalabad division

May 24 – 4.1 magnitude tremor

May 16 – 4.7 magnitude near Peshawar

May 10 – Twin quakes of 5.7 and 4.0 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region

May 9 – 4.0 magnitude near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

May 5 – 4.2 magnitude affecting Pakistan and parts of Afghanistan