  BREAKING: Pakistan Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Ninth Tremor in May

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:13 IST

BREAKING: Pakistan Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Ninth Tremor in May

Pakistan Earthquake: A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Friday, taking the count to nine recorded this month.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Pakistan witneseed yet another earthquake on Friday, as a 4.2 magnitude tremor struck the nation, the ninth seismic event recorded this month, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 1:37 PM IST at a depth of 180 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 32.57°N and longitude 69.82°E, as per an official update posted by NCS on X.

“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the post stated.

Earthquake in Pakistan

Back-to-Back Earthquakes in Pakistan

Just a day earlier, on May 29, Pakistan was struck by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a shallower depth of 10 km.

Earlier Earthquakes this month include:

May 27 – 4.2 magnitude in Faisalabad division

May 24 – 4.1 magnitude tremor

May 16 – 4.7 magnitude near Peshawar

May 10 – Twin quakes of 5.7 and 4.0 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region

May 9 – 4.0 magnitude near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

May 5 – 4.2 magnitude affecting Pakistan and parts of Afghanistan

Pakistan lies in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, due to its location at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. 

Published May 30th 2025, 17:13 IST