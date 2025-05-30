BREAKING: Pakistan Hit by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake, Ninth Tremor in May

Updated May 30th 2025, 17:13 IST
New Delhi: Pakistan witneseed yet another earthquake on Friday, as a 4.2 magnitude tremor struck the nation, the ninth seismic event recorded this month, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 1:37 PM IST at a depth of 180 km, with its epicenter located at latitude 32.57°N and longitude 69.82°E, as per an official update posted by NCS on X.
“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the post stated.
Just a day earlier, on May 29, Pakistan was struck by a 4.4 magnitude earthquake at a shallower depth of 10 km.
May 27 – 4.2 magnitude in Faisalabad division
May 24 – 4.1 magnitude tremor
May 16 – 4.7 magnitude near Peshawar
May 10 – Twin quakes of 5.7 and 4.0 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region
May 9 – 4.0 magnitude near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
May 5 – 4.2 magnitude affecting Pakistan and parts of Afghanistan
Pakistan lies in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, due to its location at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.
