Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan Scampers to Issue Nervous Statements of Condemnation as India Readies Next Step

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif distanced his country from the incident, saying, “Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack. | Image: X

New Delhi: In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead, including tourists from across India and abroad, Pakistan seems to be scrambling to issue a series of defensive statements as India prepares to chart its next course of action.

The attack, which took place around 2:30 PM on Tuesday in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district, saw gunmen shooting at a group of tourists enjoying the scenic beauty of South Kashmir.

Among the dead were citizens from Karnataka, Maharashtra , Haryana , Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, and the UAE, with many others critically injured.

Pakistan’s PR Panic: Condolences Coupled with Denial

Just hours after the bloodshed, Pakistan’s Foreign Office released a statement, expressing concern over the loss of life while also avoiding any direct condemnation of the terror group behind the attack.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives… We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

However, what drew attention was Pakistan’s hurried attempt to deny any involvement and pin the blame on India’s internal situation.

Defence Minister’s Deflection: ‘Home-Grown Unrest’

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the attack was not orchestrated from across the border but was instead a reflection of India’s own domestic turmoil.

“Pakistan has no link with the Pahalgam terror attack. We reject terrorism in all its forms… The unrest is internal Nagaland , Manipur , Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh are protesting. This is home-grown,” he said.

The Resistance Front (TRF) a known proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—claimed responsibility for the massacre.

TRF’s Bloody Manifesto Sparks Outrage

TRF, in a chilling statement, justified the attack by citing "demographic change" and “illegal domiciles” in Kashmir.