Pakistan Security Forces Gun Down 12 Terrorists, Civilians Including Women and Children in 'Counter-Terrorism Operation'

Civilian Casualties Including Women and Children Condemned

Pakistani security forces have killed up to 12 terrorists in drone strikes targeting a militant hideout in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. However, in addition to the terrorists, the operation also resulted in civilian casualties. The government has confirmed that some of the victims may include women and children. The "counter-terrorism operation" was carried out early on Saturday morning in the remote hilltop area of Katlang, located in Mardan district, following intelligence about terrorist activity in the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the loss of innocent lives, describing the deaths as both tragic and unacceptable. The provincial government emphasized that every effort is made to minimize collateral damage, but acknowledged the complexity of the situation, where militants often hide among civilian populations, which sometimes results in unintended casualties during military operations.

Govt Offers Medical Support, Compensation; Probe Underway

In response to the civilian deaths, the provincial government has assured that medical assistance is being provided to the injured, and efforts are being made to facilitate relief and compensation for the affected families. The government also expressed its commitment to thoroughly investigate how civilians were present in the targeted area, as the operation was primarily focused on neutralizing the terrorists who were allegedly using the location as a hideout.

The government has promised a transparent inquiry into the incident and is determined to determine the circumstances leading to civilian casualties. Once the investigation is completed, the government has pledged to release a comprehensive report detailing the findings and provide clarity on the actions taken.