BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes New Zealand's South Island Coast

South Island: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck off the west coast of New Zealand's South Island in the early hours of Tuesday. The earthquake hit at 12.53 am local time, around 236 km away from Invercargill in Southland. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a shallow depth of 12 km, which caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicentre.

Reports suggested that strong tremors were felt by many in the region. The experts stated that earthquakes are not uncommon in New Zealand. In fact, the country experiences over 20,000 earthquakes annually, with more than 100 strong enough to pose a threat to the population.

New Zealand's unique geology makes it one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. The country is situated near the boundary of two major tectonic plates: the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate. This interaction between plates leads to frequent earthquakes, with the eastern margin of the Australian plate being one of the most seismically active areas worldwide.

In recent years, New Zealand has experienced several earthquakes. Earlier, on June 24, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the Riverton coast, with the US Geological Survey initially recording it at 7 magnitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km off the southwest tip of the South Island. No tsunami warning was issued for the region.

According to recent statistics, an average of 229 earthquakes with a magnitude of four or above occur within a 300-km radius of New Zealand yearly. The average out to one earthquake every two days. The country is well-prepared for earthquakes, with strict building codes and emergency response plans in place.

The impact of the recent earthquake is still being assessed, and no major damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The New Zealand emergency management agency is closely monitoring the situation and is working to ensure public safety.