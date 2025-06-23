'Thanks To God': Qatar Issues First Statement After Iran Attacks US Base

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that there were no casualties or damage due to the swift action by its air defense systems. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence of Qatar announced on Monday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted a missile targeting the Al-Udeid Air Base, a key military installation that also hosts U.S. and coalition forces.

Attack Prevented, No Casualties Reported

The Ministry credited "the vigilance of the armed forces and precautionary measures" for preventing any damage or loss of life.

“Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” the official statement read.

Qatar Assures Airspace and Territory Remain Safe

Following the attempted strike, the Ministry reassured citizens and international partners that Qatar’s airspace and territory remain secure.