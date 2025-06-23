'Thanks To God': Qatar Issues First Statement After Iran Attacks US Base

Updated 23 June 2025 at 23:59 IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence of Qatar announced on Monday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted a missile targeting the Al-Udeid Air Base, a key military installation that also hosts U.S. and coalition forces.
The Ministry credited "the vigilance of the armed forces and precautionary measures" for preventing any damage or loss of life.
“Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries,” the official statement read.
Following the attempted strike, the Ministry reassured citizens and international partners that Qatar’s airspace and territory remain secure.
“The Qatar Armed Forces are always ready to deal with any threat,” the Ministry said.
Published 23 June 2025 at 23:08 IST