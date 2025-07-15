BREAKING: Russia Brushes Off Donald Trump’s Ukraine Threat, Says ‘We Will Cope With New Sanctions’

Brushing off US President Donald Trump's Ukraine threat, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "We will cope with new sanctions." | Image: AP

New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s 50-day ceasefire ultimatum and threat of “secondary tariffs” over the Ukraine war, saying, “We want to understand what the US President is moved by,” Lavrov said, adding, “I have no doubt we will cope with new sanctions.”

Lavrov’s remarks came hours after Trump, addressing reporters at the White House, warned Moscow of severe economic measures if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

‘100% Tariffs” If Putin Doesn’t Stop War’

Trump expressed growing frustration with Russia’s continued missile strikes despite previous ceasefire talks.

“We’re going to be doing secondary tariffs. If we don’t have a deal in 50 days, it’s very simple. And they’ll be at 100 percent,” Trump said, issuing one of his strongest public rebukes of the Russian president since returning to office in January.

He also announced that the US would expedite the deployment of Patriot missile systems and batteries to NATO allies supporting Ukraine, saying delivery would happen “within days.”

Disappointment with Putin: “He Talks Beautifully, Then Bombs at Night”

Trump accused Putin of double standards, saying ceasefire talks were repeatedly undermined by renewed Russian aggression.

“I’m very disappointed with President Putin. I thought he was someone who meant what he said he’ll talk so beautifully, then he’ll bomb people at night. I don’t like it,” he told reporters.

Trump also revealed that peace agreements had nearly been reached on multiple occasions but were derailed by sudden attacks.

“We actually had probably four times a deal. And then the deal wouldn't happen because bombs would be thrown out that night,” he added.

NATO Backs Trump’s Tough Line

Standing alongside Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte endorsed the ultimatum and warned Moscow to take the threat seriously.

“If I were Vladimir Putin today and heard what you [Trump] are planning in 50 days, I would reconsider whether to take negotiations more seriously,” Rutte said.