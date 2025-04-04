Russian Ballistic Missile Strike Kills 12 In Central Ukrainian City Of Kryvyi Rih, Several Others Injured

Moscow: The Russian forces ballistic missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has claimed the lives of 12 people. The attack, which targeted a residential area, has left many more injured and caused massive damage to infrastructure. The missile strike, which occurred on Wednesday, was confirmed by the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko. According to reports, the missile hit a residential building, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

The attack resulted in 12 fatalities, with many more injured. The emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene, and rescue efforts are ongoing. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the attack has had a profound impact on the city and its residents. According to reports, among the victims, include two children and over 50 others injured. The attack, which reportedly targeted a crowded restaurant, has sent shockwaves in the area.

The missile strike, which occurred on Wednesday, was confirmed by local authorities, who reported that the attack hit a restaurant in the center of Kryvyi Rih. The restaurant, which was reportedly filled with people, was severely damaged, with eyewitnesses describing the scene as “apocalyptic”.

Officials stated that the attack resulted in the deaths of 12 people, including two children, with over 50 others wounded. Many of the injured were taken to local hospitals, where they are receiving treatment for their wounds. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the attack has had a profound impact on the city and its residents.

The latest attack on Ukraine has been condemned by several global leaders, with many expressing their outrage and sadness at the loss of life. The Ukrainian government has vowed to take all necessary steps to protect its citizens and respond to the attack.

Following the missile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to X to share the devastating pictures of the after attack from the site. He wrote, “A Russian missile struck an ordinary city, directly hitting a street in an area with residential buildings. Preliminary reports suggest it was a ballistic missile strike. As of now, 14 fatalities have been confirmed, including six children. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The rescue operation is ongoing, at least five residential buildings have been damaged. Russian strikes occur every day. People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia doesn't want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it. Each missile, every attack drone proves that Russia seeks only war. And only the world's pressure on Russia, all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, and our forces—can determine when the war will end. The United States, Europe, and the rest of the world have the capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war. And this must be ensured—peace is needed.”

As per reports, the attack has had a massive impact on civilians in Kryvyi Rih, with many residents expressing fear and anxiety. The city's infrastructure has been severely damaged, with many buildings destroyed or severely damaged. Meanwhile, there are also reports claiming that a barrage of drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on Ukraine has resulted in the deaths of at least four people and injured 35 in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The attack, which occurred on Friday, has left a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake.