Russian Missile Hits Godown of Indian Pharma Company in Ukraine, Says Kyiv

Updated April 12th 2025, 22:19 IST
New Delhi: A Russian missile has reportedly struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials claimed on Saturday. The warehouse, which stored critical medical supplies, was left severely damaged in the attack.
British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, was the first to share images of the aftermath on social media. The Ukrainian embassy in India reposted the visuals, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting Indian businesses despite its public claims of “special friendship” with New Delhi.
The Ukrainian embassy said that the warehouse held medicines intended for children and the elderly, calling the missile strike a "deliberate" act by Moscow.
“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine… destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” read the official post on X.
US envoy Steve Witkoff concluded another round of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
The talks come amid increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump , who has publicly criticized the Kremlin for prolonging the war.
“Russia has to get moving,” Trump said in a recent post on Truth Social, calling the conflict "senseless" and insisting it “should have never happened.”
Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, there has been no significant progress toward a ceasefire.
Top US diplomat Marco Rubio recently warned that Washington would not allow “endless negotiations” and hinted at a shift in approach if Moscow continues to stall.
Published April 12th 2025, 21:46 IST