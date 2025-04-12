Russian Missile Hits Godown of Indian Pharma Company in Ukraine, Says Kyiv

The Ukrainian embassy said that the warehouse held medicines intended for children and the elderly | Image: X/@MartinHarrisOBE

New Delhi: A Russian missile has reportedly struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials claimed on Saturday. The warehouse, which stored critical medical supplies, was left severely damaged in the attack.

British Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Harris, was the first to share images of the aftermath on social media. The Ukrainian embassy in India reposted the visuals, accusing Russia of deliberately targeting Indian businesses despite its public claims of “special friendship” with New Delhi.

Medicines for Children and Elderly Destroyed, Says Ukraine

The Ukrainian embassy said that the warehouse held medicines intended for children and the elderly, calling the missile strike a "deliberate" act by Moscow.

“Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine… destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” read the official post on X.

US Steps Up Pressure on Russia for Ceasefire

US envoy Steve Witkoff concluded another round of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The talks come amid increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump , who has publicly criticized the Kremlin for prolonging the war.

“Russia has to get moving,” Trump said in a recent post on Truth Social, calling the conflict "senseless" and insisting it “should have never happened.”

Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, there has been no significant progress toward a ceasefire.