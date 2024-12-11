BREAKING: S Korea's Ex-Defence Chief Tries to Kill Self After Being Arrested Over Martial Law Case

Ex-defence chief in South Korea tried to kill himself after being arrested over martial law case | Image: AP

Seoul: An official says former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun attempted to kill himself but failed to do so.

Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul. He says his suicide attempt failed and he is in a stable condition now.