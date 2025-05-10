BREAKING | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Pakistan, Second Quake in a Day

Updated May 10th 2025, 11:51 IST
New Delhi: As Pakistan finds itself embroiled in rising tensions with India, natural calamity has also struck the country. A second earthquake in one day was reported in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.
Earlier, during the intervening night of May 9 and 10, tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan. According to news agency ANI, that earthquake measured 4.0 in magnitude. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at 29.67 degrees north latitude and 66.10 degrees east longitude.
So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. However, back-to-back tremors in a single day have added to the concern as the country remains on high alert amid ongoing cross-border conflict with India.
The fresh quake on Friday morning comes at a time when Pakistan is facing not just military pressure but also domestic uncertainty. Security forces and disaster response teams are monitoring the situation closely.
Further updates are awaited from Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
