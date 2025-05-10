BREAKING | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Pakistan, Second Quake in a Day

New Delhi: As Pakistan finds itself embroiled in rising tensions with India, natural calamity has also struck the country. A second earthquake in one day was reported in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.

Second Earthquake Strikes Pakistan Amid Escalating Tensions with India

Earlier, during the intervening night of May 9 and 10, tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan. According to news agency ANI, that earthquake measured 4.0 in magnitude. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located at 29.67 degrees north latitude and 66.10 degrees east longitude.

So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. However, back-to-back tremors in a single day have added to the concern as the country remains on high alert amid ongoing cross-border conflict with India.

The fresh quake on Friday morning comes at a time when Pakistan is facing not just military pressure but also domestic uncertainty. Security forces and disaster response teams are monitoring the situation closely.