Domestic Dispute: Six Family Members Killed in Iowa's Muscatine Shooting Spree, Gunman Commits Suicide

New Delhi: A quiet community in Muscatine, Iowa, is reeling after a horrific domestic-related shooting spree on Tuesday claimed the lives of seven people, as per reports.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect, who ultimately died by suicide after being cornered by police, targeted multiple locations throughout the city in an attack that authorities say claimed the lives of his own family members.

The Muscatine Police Department reported that the incident began around 12:12 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers were dispatched to a home at 210 Park Avenue following reports of gunfire.

Following the crime, emergency responders and law enforcement were promptly dispatched to the location. “Upon entering the residence, officers located four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds. All four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene," the statement said.

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Who was the suspect

Reportedly, the authorities identified the suspect as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine, who had already fled the residence by the time officers arrived.

During a media briefing, an officer told reporters, “First and foremost, there is not an active threat to our community."

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The officer said McFarland was quickly identified after the initial shooting.

“The adult male suspect had left the residence before law enforcement’s arrival, but was quickly identified as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52 years, Muscatine, Iowa," he said, according to reports.

Officers later tracked McFarland to the Riverfront Trail, where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the encounter. “While talking to Ryan Willis McFarland, he took his own life," the officer said during the briefing.

Despite immediate medical efforts by responding personnel, McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Probe widens

As the investigation widened, detectives uncovered evidence of further victims, leading them to discover an adult male dead from a gunshot wound at a residence on 1509 Mill Street and another deceased adult male at a business located at 808 Grandview Avenue.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute," the officer said.