
  • BREAKING: Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's Close Associate Mufti Habibullah Haqqani Shot Dead In Pakistan's Dir By Unknown Attackers

Updated 3 July 2025 at 22:02 IST

Mufti Habibullah Haqqani, an associate of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead in Pakistan's Dir. As per reports, unknown attackers targeted him, and an investigation is underway.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Image: X

Dir: Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed's close associate and terrorist Mufti Habibullah Haqqani was allegedly shot dead in Pakistan's Dir. The terrorist was reportedly shot dead by unknown attackers on Thursday. 

According to reports, Mufti Habibullah Haqqani was targeted by unknown attackers in Dir. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, and an investigation is likely underway to ascertain the motives and identities of the attackers.

Mufti Habibullah Haqqani's association with Hafiz Saeed, a notorious terrorist and chief of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has led to fear among other terrorists of the terror group. 

Further details regarding the killing of the terrorist are awaited.

Published 3 July 2025 at 21:55 IST