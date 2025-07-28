Thailand and Cambodia Agree to ‘Immediate and Unconditional’ Ceasefire

New Delhi: Following five days of deadly clashes along a disputed stretch of their shared border, Cambodia and Thailand have reached an agreement for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” The announcement came after emergency peace talks in Kuala Lumpur, led by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his role as ASEAN chair.

The ceasefire is set to take effect from midnight local time, bringing a halt to violence that has killed at least 35 people and displaced over 2,60,000 civilians from both countries. Tensions escalated sharply last Thursday when a landmine blast injured five Thai soldiers, triggering intense fighting across the 800-kilometre contested frontier.

As the situation worsened, both sides withdrew their ambassadors and sealed border crossings, allowing exceptions only for returning Cambodian migrant workers.

Prime Minister Anwar called the truce a “vital first step to de-escalation and a restoration of peace.”

Under the ceasefire terms, senior military officials from both nations will meet informally at 07:00 on Tuesday. That discussion will be followed by a formal gathering of defence attachés on August 4, to be overseen by ASEAN leadership.

The swift negotiations were pushed forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, who issued a public warning linking ongoing violence to potential consequences for bilateral trade.

“Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting - And I have told them so!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He continued, “The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt (sic).”

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai were present for the negotiations. The talks were also attended by observers from China and the United States.

While the ceasefire was announced in a joint press event, the leaders did not take any questions and were quickly ushered out after posing for photographs. Both Cambodian and Thai heads of government acknowledged the roles of President Trump and the Chinese authorities in their short statements.

The latest escalation in the border dispute, which dates back over a hundred years to the colonial-era demarcations following French rule in Cambodia, comes just months after a fatal confrontation in May that heightened diplomatic friction.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, reports of gunfire continued to emerge Monday morning from Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province. Thousands of displaced residents remain in limbo, hoping the truce holds so they can return home.