Updated 30 December 2025 at 16:45 IST
Breaking | Third Hindu Man Killed in 10 Days in Bangladesh: Bajendra Biswas Shot Dead By Coworker
A 42-year-old Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was shot dead at a garment factory in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh, marking the third killing of a Hindu in around 10 days and raising fresh concerns over minority safety.
- World News
- 1 min read
Bangladesh: Another Hindu man has been killed in Bangladesh. In the most recent incidence, a 42-year-old Hindu man named Bajendra Biswas was shot and killed with a shotgun in the Mymensingh region.
Bajendra Biswas was employed at a clothing factory when the incident occurred, according to early accounts. A man by the name of Noman Mia is said to have shot him. According to reports, there was a fight between two groups prior to the shooting.
Additionally, Bajendra Biswas belonged to the Ansar village defense committee, a paramilitary organization tasked with defending villages against criminal groups. According to sources, he was involved in local village security responsibilities.
In around ten days, a Hindu man has been killed three times in Bangladesh. Deepu Chandra Das was brutally murdered in the same area just over a week ago. Amrit Mondal, another Hindu guy, was also killed recently, making this the third similar incidence in a short period of time. The cases are remarkably similar to one another. Bajendra Biswas was employed in a Mymensingh clothing industry, just like Deepu Chandradas. According to reports, he was singled out due to his religious identification.
Advertisement
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 16:32 IST