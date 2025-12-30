Breaking | Third Hindu Man Killed in 10 Days in Bangladesh: Bajendra Biswas Shot Dead By Coworker

Bangladesh: Another Hindu man has been killed in Bangladesh. In the most recent incidence, a 42-year-old Hindu man named Bajendra Biswas was shot and killed with a shotgun in the Mymensingh region.

Bajendra Biswas was employed at a clothing factory when the incident occurred, according to early accounts. A man by the name of Noman Mia is said to have shot him. According to reports, there was a fight between two groups prior to the shooting.

Additionally, Bajendra Biswas belonged to the Ansar village defense committee, a paramilitary organization tasked with defending villages against criminal groups. According to sources, he was involved in local village security responsibilities.

In around ten days, a Hindu man has been killed three times in Bangladesh. Deepu Chandra Das was brutally murdered in the same area just over a week ago. Amrit Mondal, another Hindu guy, was also killed recently, making this the third similar incidence in a short period of time. The cases are remarkably similar to one another. Bajendra Biswas was employed in a Mymensingh clothing industry, just like Deepu Chandradas. According to reports, he was singled out due to his religious identification.