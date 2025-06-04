BREAKING | Toronto Mass Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Lawrence Heights, Suspect at Large

Toronto (Canada): One person has died and five others were injured in a mass shooting that took place in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood of Toronto in Canada on Tuesday night, local time. The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 pm, as per the city police.

Officials confirmed that all five injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. One of them was declared dead due to serious gunshot injuries. The condition of the others is yet to be officially confirmed.

Toronto Police have launched a full investigation into the case. They are currently trying to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, as Lawrence Heights is a residential area. Police have increased patrolling in the region and urged citizens to stay alert.