BREAKING: Trump Announces A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight, Iran Says 14 Million Ready To Sacrifice For War

Washington: Amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social with a stark warning, posting: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”