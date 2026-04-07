BREAKING: Trump Announces A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight, Iran Says 14 Million Ready To Sacrifice For War
Amid rising US-Iran-Israel tensions, Donald Trump warns “a whole civilization will die tonight,” while Masoud Pezeshkian says 14 million Iranians are ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation.
- World News
- 2 min read
Washington: Amid escalating tensions involving the United States, Iran, and Israel, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social with a stark warning, posting: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
His remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical strain in the region. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that more than 14 million Iranians have declared their willingness to “sacrifice their lives” to defend the country. “More than 14 million brave Iranians have so far declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives to defend Iran. I have also sacrificed my life for Iran, I am and I will continue to do so,” he wrote on X.