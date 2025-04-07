Trump Cancels White House Press Conference With Netanyahu Amid Global Tariff Turmoil

Washington: In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump has reportedly cancelled a White House press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid a third day of stock market volatility sparked by his sweeping "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs. The decision to ax the East Room forum was made moments before Netanyahu's arrival, with no explanation provided by the White House.

The press conference cancellation comes as global markets continue to reel from Trump's tariff announcements, with stocks experiencing massive fluctuations. The White House has been engaged in talks with around 50 countries, including the UK, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, which have expressed interest in averting the steep new levies through negotiations. However, China has taken a different approach, imposing retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's measures.

Despite the cancellation of the press conference, a smaller Oval Office meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is still scheduled to take place, as per reports. The joint statements are expected to be released after their meeting, although details of the discussions remain unclear.

Market Speculation And Trump's Tariff Plans

Amidst the tariff bomb, market speculation has been rampant, with some analysts suggesting that Trump may delay the implementation of the new tariffs for 90 days. However, the White House has not confirmed this, and the situation remains fluid. The tariffs have sparked concerns about a trade war, with global markets reacting nervously to the uncertainty.