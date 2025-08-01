Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Escalating Tensions Following Former Russian President’s Remarks

Washington: President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines reportedly to strategic locations near Russia after a dramatic escalation of tensions between the United States and Russia. Trump stated that the deployment of submarines was in response to some certain remarks made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, which the US President deemed as highly provocative. Meanwhile, as the US moved to deploy submarines near Russia, people globally are fearing that the situation could spiral out of control.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called Medvedev's comments 'foolish' and 'inflammatory'. As the US submarines head to their strategic locations near Russia, all eyes are on the diplomacy between the US and Russia and Trump’s next step.

Trump has been claiming to be a man for peace in the world, asserting that he brokered peace between various countries, although his claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan came out as false propaganda, which has been refuted time and again. Trump’s decision to order the deployment of nuclear submarines came just hours after the White House pushed him for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming his role in ending multiple wars worldwide.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The US President stressed on the importance of words, cautioning that they can often lead to unintended consequences. "Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances," Trump said, expressing his desire to avoid further escalation.

The shocking development comes after former Russian President Medvedev accused Trump of playing the ultimatum game and warned that Russia was not Israel or even Iran. Medvedev's comments were seen as a veiled threat.

Trump's Action Likely To Impact Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Medvedev's comments were seen as a reflection of Russia's stance on the conflict in Ukraine, and the US response is likely to be viewed as a test of its resolve to support Ukraine. The US has been pushing for a ceasefire in the conflict, with special envoy Steve Witkoff heading to Russia to push for a resolution. Trump had initially set a 50-day deadline for progress, but later cut it to 10 days, with the window set to expire next week.

Medvedev's recent statements show a shift from his earlier stance as a liberal and progressive leader. During his presidency, from 2008 to 2012, Medvedev was seen as a more moderate voice in Russian politics. However, since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, he has taken a more hardline stance, frequently using social media to attack Western leaders and promote Russian interests.